Edgeware Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Edgeware has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,568.22 or 0.99950156 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004746 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00052125 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00064327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00079414 BTC.

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,443,046,182 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

