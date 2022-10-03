Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 23.4% in September

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 585,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $453,000.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 91,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Featured Stories

