EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Short Interest Update

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,100 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

EGP traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.15. 16,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,435. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $139.08 and a one year high of $229.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.38. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 97.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 70.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,181,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 253.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 325,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

