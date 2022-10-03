E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.22

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 381855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SSP. Benchmark reduced their price target on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $993.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,621.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,455,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 35,713 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,420,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 326,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,713,000 after purchasing an additional 63,734 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.4% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,760,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,979,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 68,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

