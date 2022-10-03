e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 659,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $37.46 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 464,796 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,676 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

