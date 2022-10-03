Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Critical Contrast

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Dynatronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alphatec and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 1 5 0 2.83 Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Alphatec presently has a consensus target price of $14.79, suggesting a potential upside of 67.07%. Dynatronics has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 600.00%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Alphatec.

This table compares Alphatec and Dynatronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $243.21 million 3.81 -$144.33 million ($1.62) -5.46 Dynatronics $44.34 million 0.21 -$3.99 million ($0.26) -1.92

Dynatronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -55.97% -268.17% -29.30% Dynatronics -9.00% -25.04% -10.64%

Risk and Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Alphatec on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company provides therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. It also offers power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, and other related equipment. In addition, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubings, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

