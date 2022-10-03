DXdao Price Hits $350.40 on Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $350.40 or 0.01817877 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DXdao has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $52.20 million and $4,462.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DXdao

DXdao’s launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link/#.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world.Whitepaper”

