Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.89.

DNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -206.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Cannae Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after buying an additional 10,257,937 shares in the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 9,515,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,905 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 770.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,684,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

