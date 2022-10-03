Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,753.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 27.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,004,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 52.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRE traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $48.20. 41,770,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,569. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

