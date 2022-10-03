Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 10.9% in September

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 299,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $368,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPG traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,245. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

