Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

NAPA traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $14.11. 91,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,600. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

