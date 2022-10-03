Drip Network (DRIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53,409.00

Drip Network (DRIP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Drip Network has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Drip Network has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and $53,409.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drip Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.26 or 0.00032281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Drip Network launched on April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 2,313,250 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Drip Network’s official website is drip.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drip Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drip Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

