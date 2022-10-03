Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 227,844 shares.The stock last traded at $10.60 and had previously closed at $10.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $996.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.54 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 170,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

