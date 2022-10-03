DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 18.9% in September

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DBL remained flat at $14.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,097. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,340,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 85,127 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 230,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 35.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

