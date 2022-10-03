DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 18.9% in September

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DBL remained flat at $14.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,097. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.