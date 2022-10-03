DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 18.9% in September

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBLGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DBL remained flat at $14.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,097. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,340,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 85,127 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 230,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 35.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

