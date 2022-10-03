Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 351,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 88,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,220. The company has a market capitalization of $938.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $32.61.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.969 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. CWM LLC increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.