Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 351,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance
Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 88,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,220. The company has a market capitalization of $938.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $32.61.
Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.969 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.
Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorchester Minerals (DMLP)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.