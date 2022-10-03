Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Up 13.9% in September

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 236,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 3,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,737.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,737.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $147,867.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,084,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,694,041.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 162,831 shares of company stock worth $2,416,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Donegal Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGICA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 86,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,837. The stock has a market cap of $436.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.08 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $212.69 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.97%.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 550.00%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

