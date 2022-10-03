DOGGY (DOGGY) Tops One Day Volume of $153,385.00

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. DOGGY has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $153,385.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

About DOGGY

DOGGY (CRYPTO:DOGGY) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins. DOGGY’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DOGGY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto doggies are 10,000 procedurally designed NFTs in gif format with cute animation by top-notch artists and they can be minted by burning Doggy tokens. Each of the NFTs is unique with traits like dog breed, color, or accessories.Telegram”

