DogemonGo Trading Down 30.7% Over Last Week (DOGO)

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One DogemonGo coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DogemonGo has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. DogemonGo has a market capitalization of $633,876.79 and $9,323.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DogemonGo Profile

DogemonGo’s launch date was August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DogemonGo’s official website is dogemongo.com.

Buying and Selling DogemonGo

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogemonGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogemonGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogemonGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

