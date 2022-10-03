DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down to $53.47

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.47, but opened at $51.45. DocuSign shares last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 38,809 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
