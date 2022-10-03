DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down to $53.47

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.47, but opened at $51.45. DocuSign shares last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 38,809 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

