Doctors Coin Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $10,273.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,250 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

