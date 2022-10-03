Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 72 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $13.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $457.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.64 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.90 and its 200-day moving average is $541.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

