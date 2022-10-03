Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 664 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.3% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 75,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $322.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,934. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The stock has a market cap of $306.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.54 and its 200 day moving average is $307.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

