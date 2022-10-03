Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 394 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.94. 18,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,971. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.85 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

