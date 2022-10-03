Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 1,005 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 2.3% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 550,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,592,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.86.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,399. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.96. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

