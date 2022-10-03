Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 1,335 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.01. 36,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,244. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $115.66.

