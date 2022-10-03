Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.3% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.69 on Monday, reaching $391.01. 11,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,260. The stock has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.70.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
