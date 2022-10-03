Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys 1,900 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned approximately 0.28% of Saul Centers worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 25.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

BFS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,571. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $903.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 138.01%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

