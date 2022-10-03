Dipper Network Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Dipper Network has a total market capitalization of $614,922.41 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dipper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.94 or 1.00045493 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00079186 BTC.

Dipper Network Profile

Dipper Network (DIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dipper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dipper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

