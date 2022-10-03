Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Stock Down 1.4 %

DIOD stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.32. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,414,000 after purchasing an additional 88,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diodes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Diodes by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,187,000 after purchasing an additional 390,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after buying an additional 80,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

