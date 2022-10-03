DFSocial Gaming Price Tops $0.0063 on Exchanges (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $78,014.09 and $3.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. The Reddit community for DFSocial Gaming is https://reddit.com/r/DFSocial_Gaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. DFSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com.

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaming Throught eh blockchain:DFSocial is the gaming platform where anyone can earn even if you're not a gamer. Users can benefit from sponsoring skilled gamers and keep earning with Staking, Farming, Predictors and many more.On their platforms, any gamer will be able to monetize their skills in monthly organized tournaments. DFSocial Gaming currently supports 10 of the most popular games: League of Legends, Brawl Stars, Valorant, Rocket League & FIFA, CS GO, Poker, Minecraft, Call of Duty, and Chess.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

