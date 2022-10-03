DEXA COIN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $98,820.00 (DEXA)

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. DEXA COIN has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $98,820.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXA COIN has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010756 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10727049 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEXA COIN Profile

DEXA COIN’s launch date was January 24th, 2021. DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DEXA COIN is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. The official website for DEXA COIN is dexacoin.net.

DEXA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXA Messenger is a social platform that emphasizes user privacy & does not monetize users' information in any way. The platform is equipped with end-to-end chat & call encryption, allowing users to communicate safely and openly in their social groups via HD voice/video calls, file sharing.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

