Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims 888 (LON:888) Target Price to GBX 230

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 296 ($3.58) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 138.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 517.86 ($6.26).

LON 888 traded up GBX 2.95 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 96.55 ($1.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,046,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. 888 has a one year low of GBX 90.60 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 433.12 ($5.23). The company has a market cap of £430.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,379.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.76.

About 888

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 28,015 shares of 888 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,057.70 ($39,944.06). In related news, insider Yariv Dafna acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($28,516.19). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 28,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,057.70 ($39,944.06).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

