Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of boohoo group to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 188 ($2.27).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 36.45 ($0.44) on Thursday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 215.60 ($2.61). The company has a market capitalization of £462.25 million and a P/E ratio of -121.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

