Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €202.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.01.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

