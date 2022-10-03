Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €202.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.01.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
