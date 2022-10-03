Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Up 11.2% in September

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Denny’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DENN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.33. 2,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,289. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,667,000 after buying an additional 107,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after buying an additional 30,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,119,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 94,513 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CL King assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Denny’s to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

