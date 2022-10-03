Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 306 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises about 2.2% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $701,205,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,128. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.