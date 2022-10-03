Demars Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $4.44 on Monday, reaching $106.04. 75,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,963. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.73 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

