Demars Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $10.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $329.25. 17,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,862. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.17. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $316.95 and a one year high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.802 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

