Demars Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 153.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Farmland Partners worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 149,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

NYSE FPI remained flat at $12.67 on Monday. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,643. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $687.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,267.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FPI. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

