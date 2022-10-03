Demars Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises about 1.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.08. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,728. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $50.25.

