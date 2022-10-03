Demars Financial Group LLC Buys 531 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 97,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.