Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 40,262 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

IWD stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.79. 30,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,071. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.