Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.79

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 6434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

