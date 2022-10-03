DefiCliq Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (CLIQ)

DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One DefiCliq coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DefiCliq has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. DefiCliq has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $34,526.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DefiCliq Profile

DefiCliq launched on November 11th, 2020. DefiCliq’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins. DefiCliq’s official Twitter account is @deficliq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DefiCliq is www.deficliq.com. DefiCliq’s official message board is deficliq.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DefiCliq

According to CryptoCompare, “DefiCliq is a company that provides both collateralized and uncollateralized loans in both p2p and traditional ways, with more features like DAO (off-chain governance), staking, interoperability in one place as a Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DefiCliq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DefiCliq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DefiCliq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

