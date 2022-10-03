Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $338.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.47. The company has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

