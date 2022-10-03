DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading 14.8% Lower This Week

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $174.00 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working.”

