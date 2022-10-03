Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stake Raised by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,010,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,087 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Dawson Geophysical were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

Dawson Geophysical stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $37.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.11. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

Dawson Geophysical Profile

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.