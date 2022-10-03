DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Update

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of DVA traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. DaVita has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 663.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 268,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

