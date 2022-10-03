Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants accounts for about 2.2% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 48.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.3 %

DRI stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,504. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $158.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

