Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,500 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 449,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 585.0 days.

Daifuku Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DAIUF remained flat at $48.84 during trading hours on Monday. Daifuku has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49.

Daifuku Company Profile

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

